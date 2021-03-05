Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GLPEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Galp Energia, SGPS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $5.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.65. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $6.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Gas and Power segments. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved and probable reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent.

