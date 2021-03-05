GameCredits Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.46 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 5th. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $15.66 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GameCredits

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,792,901 coins. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

