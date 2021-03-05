Gameswap Price Reaches $1.43 (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded up 49.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Gameswap token can now be bought for about $1.43 or 0.00002912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gameswap has traded up 127.3% against the US dollar. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $12.15 million and $3.00 million worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.36 or 0.00462391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00068825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00076904 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00081604 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00051025 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.52 or 0.00456608 BTC.

About Gameswap

Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,489,535 tokens. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org

Gameswap Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

