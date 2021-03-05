Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will announce earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.81. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.96.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $42.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $45.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

In related news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $1,386,762.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,793,763.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $579,504.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,413. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. KBC Group NV grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 165.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 18,418 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 398.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 92,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

