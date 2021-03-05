Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC cut its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,426 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.09% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $8,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after buying an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 279,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.96.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 7,839 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $318,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $1,386,762.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,763.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,413. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

GLPI stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $45.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

