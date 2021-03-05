Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,615.72

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,615.72 ($21.11) and traded as low as GBX 1,500 ($19.60). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,535 ($20.05), with a volume of 130,520 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 39.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,603.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,615.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

In related news, insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,520 ($19.86), for a total value of £304,000 ($397,177.95). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,751 shares of company stock valued at $75,050,114.

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for business in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

