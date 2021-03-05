Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) traded up 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $16.07. 1,084,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 808,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.28 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.05.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $794.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $364,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Gates Industrial by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Gates Industrial by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Gates Industrial by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gates Industrial Company Profile (NYSE:GTES)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

