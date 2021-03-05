GateToken (GT) Price Tops $1.42 on Major Exchanges

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 5th. In the last week, GateToken has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GateToken token can now be bought for about $1.42 or 0.00002954 BTC on popular exchanges. GateToken has a market capitalization of $112.02 million and approximately $6.23 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00056295 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $360.25 or 0.00748997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00026532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00031474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00060333 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00043226 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken (GT) is a token. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,852,109 tokens. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io

GateToken Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

