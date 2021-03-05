GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay expects that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TSE GDI opened at C$47.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 35.39. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a one year low of C$24.19 and a one year high of C$48.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.92.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

