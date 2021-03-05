GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed expects that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE:GDI opened at C$47.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12-month low of C$24.19 and a 12-month high of C$48.60.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

