GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of GEAGY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.12. The company had a trading volume of 129,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,617. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $37.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 1.16.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

