GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Stock Price Down 6.8%

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB)’s share price dropped 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 579,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 796,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.20. GEE Group had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.50%. The business had revenue of $34.64 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOB. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GEE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GEE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in GEE Group by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 392,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 97,900 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in GEE Group by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,034,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB)

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

