Geeq (GEEQ) Price Down 13.4% This Week

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Geeq token can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001785 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Geeq has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $7.24 million and approximately $557,999.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.41 or 0.00461533 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00068185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00077658 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00083468 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00049472 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.06 or 0.00462876 BTC.

Geeq Token Profile

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,372,222 tokens. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news

Geeq Token Trading

