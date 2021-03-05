Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) CEO Sells $109,549.96 in Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 9,932 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $109,549.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,213.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:GNK traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.36. The stock had a trading volume of 542,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,542. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $474.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. Research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is -11.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,268 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 36,509 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.78.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

