Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) CFO Apostolos Zafolias Sells 1,430 Shares

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $15,758.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,214.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Apostolos Zafolias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 25th, Apostolos Zafolias sold 2,266 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $24,178.22.

Shares of NYSE:GNK traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.36. The stock had a trading volume of 542,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,542. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $11.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. Analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.94%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Genco Shipping & Trading currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,268 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 36,509 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

