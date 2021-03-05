Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CL King boosted their price target on Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Genesco from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $46.76 on Friday. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.99. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $479.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Genesco will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,277 shares in the company, valued at $558,944.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

