Genesis Vision (GVT) Hits One Day Volume of $740,087.00

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00008877 BTC on popular exchanges. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $18.75 million and approximately $740,087.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00056604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $357.88 or 0.00750258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00026144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00031312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00059678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00042789 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a token. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision

Genesis Vision Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

