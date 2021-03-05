Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNFT. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Genfit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genfit in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNFT opened at $4.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92. Genfit has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $22.48. The company has a market cap of $189.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genfit stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Genfit at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genfit

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune, and fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastroenterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase II proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

