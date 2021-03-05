Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Shares Down 8.8%

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) fell 8.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.77. 32,647,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 33,184,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Genius Brands International by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Genius Brands International by 54.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in Genius Brands International by 52.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Genius Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genius Brands International by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 79,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,038 shares in the last quarter. 5.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.
