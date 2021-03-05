GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) to announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for GenMark Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). GenMark Diagnostics reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover GenMark Diagnostics.

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on GenMark Diagnostics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. GenMark Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In related news, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 230,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Mendel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $727,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,769,908.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,776 shares of company stock worth $3,781,837. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 5.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 3.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average of $14.42. GenMark Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $23.59.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.