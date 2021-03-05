Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Short Interest Update

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the January 28th total of 2,290,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

G has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Shares of G traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,207. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.94.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $950.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.93 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. Equities analysts expect that Genpact will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In related news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,010,000.00. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $638,204.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,553,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,399,000 after acquiring an additional 30,672 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,163,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,912,000 after acquiring an additional 160,563 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Genpact by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,679,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,634 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,592,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,241,000 after buying an additional 291,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,146,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,763,000 after buying an additional 25,413 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

