Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Shares Up 8.9%

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) shot up 8.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.90. 1,553,589 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,773,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Separately, National Securities began coverage on Genprex in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of -0.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNPX. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Genprex during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genprex in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Genprex in the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Genprex by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,907,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 79,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genprex by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,781 shares in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company that develops therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company's technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes. It develops drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches.

