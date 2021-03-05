Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Shares Up 8.9%

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) shot up 8.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.90. 1,553,589 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,773,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.
Separately, National Securities began coverage on Genprex in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of -0.57.
About Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX)
Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company that develops therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company's technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes. It develops drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches.
