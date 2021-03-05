Genus plc (GNS.L) (LON:GNS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4,260.79

Genus plc (GNS.L) (LON:GNS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,260.79 ($55.67) and traded as high as GBX 5,095 ($66.57). Genus plc (GNS.L) shares last traded at GBX 4,958 ($64.78), with a volume of 92,630 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price target on Genus plc (GNS.L) from GBX 4,490 ($58.66) to GBX 4,760 ($62.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Get Genus plc (GNS.L) alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,029.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,260.79. The company has a market cap of £3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Genus plc (GNS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

In other Genus plc (GNS.L) news, insider Iain Ferguson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,851 ($63.38) per share, for a total transaction of £24,255 ($31,689.31).

About Genus plc (GNS.L) (LON:GNS)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Genus plc (GNS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus plc (GNS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.