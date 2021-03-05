Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.72

Shares of Genworth MI Canada Inc. (TSE:MIC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$40.72 and traded as high as C$43.37. Genworth MI Canada shares last traded at C$43.28, with a volume of 281,831 shares.

Separately, TD Securities cut Genworth MI Canada from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$43.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 8.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$43.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 15th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Genworth MI Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.79%.

About Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC)

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

