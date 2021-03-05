GeoCoin Price Hits $0.34 on Major Exchanges (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One GeoCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000699 BTC on exchanges. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $2,994.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00058331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.63 or 0.00371058 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,641.51 or 0.99923839 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00038366 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00011557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00086495 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000871 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin (GEO) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

GeoCoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

