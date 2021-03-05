GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) & Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Head to Head Survey

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) and Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get GeoPark alerts:

39.8% of GeoPark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GeoPark and Laredo Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoPark -25.59% 14.07% 0.59% Laredo Petroleum -111.63% 23.92% 6.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GeoPark and Laredo Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeoPark $628.91 million 1.65 $57.76 million $1.58 11.03 Laredo Petroleum $837.28 million 0.49 -$342.46 million $14.80 2.31

GeoPark has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Laredo Petroleum. Laredo Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GeoPark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GeoPark and Laredo Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoPark 0 2 4 0 2.67 Laredo Petroleum 1 3 4 0 2.38

GeoPark currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.89%. Laredo Petroleum has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential downside of 34.29%. Given GeoPark’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe GeoPark is more favorable than Laredo Petroleum.

Risk & Volatility

GeoPark has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laredo Petroleum has a beta of 4.72, suggesting that its stock price is 372% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Laredo Petroleum beats GeoPark on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field. It had net proved reserves of 124.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Santiago, Chile.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities. As of December 31, 2019, it had assembled 133,512 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 293,377 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.