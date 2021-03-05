GHOST 24 Hour Volume Hits $265,270.00 (GHOST)

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. In the last week, GHOST has traded up 52% against the US dollar. One GHOST token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000477 BTC on major exchanges. GHOST has a total market cap of $3.52 million and approximately $265,270.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.33 or 0.00466873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00068959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00077969 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00082717 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00051434 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.99 or 0.00457915 BTC.

GHOST’s total supply is 15,244,086 tokens. GHOST’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GHOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

