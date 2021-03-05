Giant (GIC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $374.00

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Giant has a market capitalization of $99,986.44 and approximately $374.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giant token can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Giant has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00018681 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000817 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000530 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Giant Token Profile

Giant is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,088,706 tokens. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

