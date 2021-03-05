Giant (GIC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,719.00

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 32.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. In the last week, Giant has traded down 24.9% against the dollar. One Giant token can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Giant has a total market capitalization of $100,008.65 and approximately $4,719.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00018929 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001921 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000581 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,088,706 tokens. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

