Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

ROCK stock opened at $80.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.24. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $103.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.91 and a 200-day moving average of $74.13.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $265.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.25 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 634.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.