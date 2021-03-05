Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.56

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$21.56 and traded as high as C$22.70. Gibson Energy shares last traded at C$22.50, with a volume of 563,647 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GEI shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on Gibson Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Firstegy cut Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. CSFB set a C$24.00 price target on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James set a C$23.00 price target on Gibson Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$23.88.

The company has a market cap of C$3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.56.

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

