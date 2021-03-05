Gifto Market Cap Reaches $17.80 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Gifto token can currently be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $17.80 million and $12.30 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gifto has traded up 31.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gifto alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00057022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.19 or 0.00756271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00025917 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00031494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00059848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00043049 BTC.

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.