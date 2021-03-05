GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Short Interest Update

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the January 28th total of 11,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 145,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GIGM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,592. GigaMedia has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 million, a P/E ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.78% of GigaMedia worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

