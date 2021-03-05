Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Holdings Trimmed by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 192,094 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 89,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 477,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,173,000 after buying an additional 84,916 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 73,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 27,362 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $63.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.19, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.