Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Position Reduced by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.93.

GILD opened at $63.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a PE ratio of 65.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.70. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

