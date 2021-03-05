Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,374,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,277,117 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Gilead Sciences worth $371,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 12,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 17,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $63.57. 302,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,943,673. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.88 billion, a PE ratio of 65.19, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

