Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Trading 5% Higher

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) shares traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.16 and last traded at $59.87. 429,887 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 342,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glacier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.04.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,453,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,499,000 after purchasing an additional 511,842 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 613,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,246,000 after purchasing an additional 305,111 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,024,000 after buying an additional 293,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 93.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 591,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,949,000 after buying an additional 285,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.
About Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)
Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.
