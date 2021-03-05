Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Trading 5% Higher

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) shares traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.16 and last traded at $59.87. 429,887 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 342,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glacier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,453,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,499,000 after purchasing an additional 511,842 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 613,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,246,000 after purchasing an additional 305,111 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,024,000 after buying an additional 293,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 93.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 591,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,949,000 after buying an additional 285,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.