Gladstone Land Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) – Wedbush reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gladstone Land in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. Wedbush also issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LAND. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of LAND opened at $18.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $493.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.38.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 4.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Land by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,187,000 after purchasing an additional 222,644 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Land by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 115,704 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Gladstone Land by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gladstone Land by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 67,764 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Gladstone Land by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 255,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

