Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.42 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) will report sales of $15.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Land’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.36 million and the highest is $15.47 million. Gladstone Land posted sales of $15.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Land will report full-year sales of $65.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.09 million to $66.26 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gladstone Land.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 0.88%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LAND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $18.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $493.68 million, a PE ratio of -153.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $19.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAND. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Gladstone Land by 6,228.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23,732 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Gladstone Land by 537.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Land by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

