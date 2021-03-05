GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,025 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,038 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $7,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,526,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $608,179,000 after purchasing an additional 300,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,390,232 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,910,000 after acquiring an additional 73,106 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,443,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,905,000 after acquiring an additional 957,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377,618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,133,000 after acquiring an additional 79,678 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,321,164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,419,000 after acquiring an additional 487,504 shares during the period. 11.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.
GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 78.23%.
About GlaxoSmithKline
GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
