GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,616 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

NYSE GSK traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,357,224. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day moving average of $37.23. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.628 dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 78.23%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

