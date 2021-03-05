Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glencore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Glencore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

OTCMKTS:GLNCY traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.77. The company had a trading volume of 673,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,828. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.73. Glencore has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $8.67.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

