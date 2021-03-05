GLI Finance (LON:GLIF) Shares Gap Down to $3.32

GLI Finance Limited (LON:GLIF) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.32 ($0.04), but opened at GBX 3.15 ($0.04). GLI Finance shares last traded at GBX 3.15 ($0.04), with a volume of 37,588 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.71.

In other GLI Finance news, insider Patrick Anthony Seymour Firth bought 89,297 shares of GLI Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £1,785.94 ($2,333.34).

GLI Finance Limited provides alternative finance services. The company operates in two segments, Sancus BMS and FinTech Ventures. It offers property backed and small and medium sized enterprise loans. The company also invests in a portfolio of SME focused lending platforms. It operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Jersey, Guernsey, Gibraltar, Isle of Man, the United States, France, Spain, and Cameroon.

