Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.24 Million

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2021


Analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to post $43.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $47.44 million. Global Blood Therapeutics reported sales of $14.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 206.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $208.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $168.30 million to $249.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $356.85 million, with estimates ranging from $261.89 million to $495.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GBT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $24,006,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,293 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 704,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,531,000 after acquiring an additional 48,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,041.4% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 341,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,794,000 after acquiring an additional 311,657 shares in the last quarter.

GBT opened at $40.34 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $36.49 and a 12 month high of $83.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.20.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

