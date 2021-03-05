Global Healthcare Fun Tamarack Buys 625,000 Shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Stock

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) major shareholder Global Healthcare Fun Tamarack acquired 625,000 shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,223,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,757,334.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Streamline Health Solutions stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.84. 88,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.26 million, a PE ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter.
Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.
