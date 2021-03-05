Global Healthcare Fun Tamarack Buys 625,000 Shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Stock

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) major shareholder Global Healthcare Fun Tamarack acquired 625,000 shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,223,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,757,334.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Streamline Health Solutions stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.84. 88,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.26 million, a PE ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 59.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 25,228 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 172,100 shares during the period. 43.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

