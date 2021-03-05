Global Social Chain Price Tops $0.0076 on Top Exchanges (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 5th. During the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and $152,239.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Global Social Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00056638 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.18 or 0.00754109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00025922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00031461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00059321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00042883 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

GSC is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,849,230 coins. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Global Social Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Social Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.