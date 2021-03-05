Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Short Interest Up 53.9% in February

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, a growth of 53.9% from the January 28th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 436,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.98. 8,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,314. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $14.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average is $8.73.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.