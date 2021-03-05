GlobalBoost-Y Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $22,241.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $22,241.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,195.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,540.64 or 0.03131690 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.27 or 0.00370506 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.10 or 0.01018590 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.43 or 0.00427740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.29 or 0.00368510 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.83 or 0.00247645 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00022473 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

