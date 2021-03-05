Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Short Interest Up 56.3% in February

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 52,060,000 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the January 28th total of 33,300,000 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

GSAT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.37. 947,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,155,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32. Globalstar has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $2.98.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 98.82% and a negative return on equity of 27.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globalstar will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 405.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 146,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 117,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 1,382.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 436,037 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 406,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

GSAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

