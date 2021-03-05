Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.87.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLUU. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.90 to $10.40 in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Roth Capital cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen cut Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

GLUU opened at $12.42 on Friday. Glu Mobile has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 414.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.14 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Glu Mobile will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,150,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after buying an additional 20,602 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 1,132.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,540,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after buying an additional 3,253,685 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 62.4% in the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 218,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 83,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

